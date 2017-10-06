Barings LLC Has $2,813,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Barings LLC held its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,275.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,272,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,730,000 after buying an additional 46,239,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,964,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,267,000 after buying an additional 7,874,689 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $202,269,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,891,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,439,000 after buying an additional 3,637,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $106,320,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) traded down 1.150% during trading on Friday, hitting $31.296. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,350 shares. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.752 and a beta of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Paget Leonard Alves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barings LLC Has $2,813,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/barings-llc-has-2813000-position-in-synchrony-financial-syf.html.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.