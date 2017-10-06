Barings LLC Continues to Hold Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)

Barings LLC maintained its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE WST) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,383 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $99.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

