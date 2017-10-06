Barclays PLC Increases Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Price Target to $32.00

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) opened at 35.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.63 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $367,564.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $617,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

