Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Shares Sold by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS AG downgraded shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America Corporation set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $530,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 184,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $9,947,301.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,931,137 shares of company stock worth $581,058,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corporation-the-bk-shares-sold-by-williams-jones-associates-llc.html.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) opened at 54.71 on Friday. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.