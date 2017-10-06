Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.79 Million Holdings in GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of GNC Holdings worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNC. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in GNC Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $9,186,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GNC Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $6,347,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GNC Holdings by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,251,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 569,799 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in GNC Holdings by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,096,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 430,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GNC Holdings by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 343,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) opened at 8.63 on Friday. GNC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The stock’s market cap is $590.88 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. GNC Holdings had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 285.93%. The firm had revenue of $640.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GNC Holdings, Inc. will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other GNC Holdings news, CEO Kenneth Martindale sold 64,555 shares of GNC Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $599,070.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,409.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

GNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price target on GNC Holdings from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered GNC Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GNC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GNC Holdings in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GNC Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GNC Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

GNC Holdings Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

