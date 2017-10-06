Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.56 Million Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NXRT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,706,000 after purchasing an additional 134,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 77.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,855,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NASDAQ NXRT) opened at 23.43 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $493.04 million and a PE ratio of 44.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NASDAQ:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $35.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 41,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,202 shares in the company, valued at $126,304.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,387,418.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve long-term capital appreciation for its stockholders through targeted management and a value-add program.

