Bank of America Corporation Increases CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Price Target to $34.00

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America Corporation from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) traded down 2.7647% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.4501. 174,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $790.80 million. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.33% and a negative return on equity of 84.61%. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post ($1.47) EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Robert I. Tepper sold 24,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $603,072.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $177,566.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,306 shares of company stock worth $1,924,746. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.
