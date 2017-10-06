Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) PT Set at €7.03 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) received a €7.03 ($8.27) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €8.85 ($10.41) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS AG set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.12 ($8.38).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME BBVA) opened at 8.51 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

