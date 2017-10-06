Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $10.96 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Stock

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 401,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 933.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 55,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 388,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 279,231 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ CAR) opened at 38.69 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 74.80% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 908 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $29,764.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $29,764.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald L. Nelson sold 150,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $5,595,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 510,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,049,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

