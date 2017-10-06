Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $127,191.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $37,740.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,480. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ PCRX) opened at 36.95 on Friday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $58.95. The firm’s market cap is $1.49 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.37 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.17) EPS for the current year.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

