Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 135,352 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,352 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 35,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 52,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 235.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. BidaskClub lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) opened at 25.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.13. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.85%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

