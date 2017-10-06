Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ballard Power Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.1339068115828 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Ballard Power Systems Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) opened at 4.77 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $841.16 million. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/ballard-power-systems-bldp-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.