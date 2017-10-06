Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 5,392 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 67,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 181,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 112,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.7181% during trading on Friday, hitting $38.7398. The stock had a trading volume of 11,236,554 shares. The firm has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.2048 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $43.03. AT&T also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 294,492 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 654% compared to the average daily volume of 39,059 call options.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.91 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.87.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

