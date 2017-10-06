Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHI) Position Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHI) by 224.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,942 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,751 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 89.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,847,202 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 44.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,800,016 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,000 shares during the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. GLG Partners LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 44,251.2% in the second quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 189,823 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “mkt perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE BHI) traded up 5.82% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 4,124,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $68.59.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE Company is an oil and gas company. The Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. The Company’s products and services include upstream, midstream, downstream, industrial and digital. The Company’s upstream, which includes evaluation, drilling, completions and production.

