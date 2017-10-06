Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Bae Systems PLC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bae Systems PLC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS BAESY) opened at 32.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. Bae Systems PLC has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bae Systems PLC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,512,000 after acquiring an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bae Systems PLC by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bae Systems PLC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bae Systems PLC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bae Systems PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Bae Systems PLC Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company’s cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities.

