Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SY1. Commerzbank Ag set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Symrise AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Symrise AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Symrise AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Symrise AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Symrise AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.36 ($73.37).

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) opened at 63.983 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of €8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.880. Symrise AG has a 12 month low of €53.98 and a 12 month high of €66.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.02 and its 200-day moving average is €62.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/baader-bank-analysts-give-symrise-ag-sy1-a-65-00-price-target.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.