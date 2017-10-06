B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Has $2,584,000 Stake in Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund maintained its position in shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.03.

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE CAT) opened at 126.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $127.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 706.15 and a beta of 1.26. Caterpillar also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,220 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 166% compared to the average daily volume of 7,980 call options.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director William A. Osborn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,584,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,471 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,332. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

