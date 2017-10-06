Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Axis Capital Holdings Limited from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS AG decreased their target price on Axis Capital Holdings Limited from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 901,155 shares of the company were exchanged. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $956.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.95 million. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 25.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

