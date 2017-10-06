Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 30.02 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3002.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Axalta Coating Systems had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,286 shares in the company, valued at $537,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 900 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $26,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,982.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,900 shares of company stock worth $4,890,678 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.7% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 78,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 244,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

