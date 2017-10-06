AveXis, Inc. (AVXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS AG

UBS AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, www.flashratings.com reports. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $102.50) on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. set a $100.00 price target on AveXis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AveXis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.94.

Get AveXis Inc. alerts:

AveXis (AVXS) traded up 2.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,368 shares. The firm’s market cap is $3.23 billion. AveXis has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AveXis will post ($6.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/avexis-inc-avxs-earns-buy-rating-from-ubs-ag.html.

In other news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $173,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $173,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,340 shares of company stock worth $501,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AveXis by 3,055.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,248 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AveXis during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AveXis by 4,448.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,418,000 after acquiring an additional 552,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AveXis by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,705,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,598,000 after acquiring an additional 544,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AveXis by 104.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,163,000 after acquiring an additional 510,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

Receive News & Ratings for AveXis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AveXis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.