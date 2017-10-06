AveXis, Inc. (AVXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS AG

UBS AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, www.flashratings.com reports. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $102.50) on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. set a $100.00 price target on AveXis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AveXis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.94.
AveXis (AVXS) traded up 2.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,368 shares. The firm’s market cap is $3.23 billion. AveXis has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48.
AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AveXis will post ($6.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $173,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $173,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,340 shares of company stock worth $501,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AveXis by 3,055.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,248 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AveXis during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AveXis by 4,448.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,418,000 after acquiring an additional 552,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AveXis by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,705,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,598,000 after acquiring an additional 544,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AveXis by 104.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,163,000 after acquiring an additional 510,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AveXis Company Profile
AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.
