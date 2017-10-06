AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,870,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 5,547,270 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.80 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

The stock’s market cap is $467.31 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Fore Research & Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 109,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s platform delivers insights into cancer and related disease. The Company’s product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzumab, AV-203 and AV-380. Tivozanib is a selective long half-life vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGF TKI) that inhibits over three VEGF receptors.

