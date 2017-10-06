AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of AutoNation (AN) opened at 47.56 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post $3.58 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $109,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,499.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Invictus RG raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

