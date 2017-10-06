Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Lessened by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826,379 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 422,042 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 3.4% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Autodesk worth $184,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 896.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk Inc. alerts:

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) remained flat at $116.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 368,022 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55. The company’s market cap is $25.54 billion. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $119.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.98 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.54) EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $169,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $64,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,212 shares of company stock worth $6,742,238. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Lessened by Steadfast Capital Management LP” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/autodesk-inc-adsk-stake-lessened-by-steadfast-capital-management-lp.html.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.26.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.