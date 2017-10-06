Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Shares Up -2.4%

Shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. 311,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 406,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
A number of brokerages have commented on EARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auris Medical Holding AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auris Medical Holding AG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
The stock’s market cap is $41.67 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.
Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Auris Medical Holding AG will post ($0.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.
Auris Medical Holding AG Company Profile
Auris Medical Holding AG is a holding and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its advanced product candidate, AM-101, is in Phase III clinical development for acute inner ear tinnitus under a special protocol assessment (SPA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration.
