AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.29

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 40,564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on AudioCodes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $231.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.37.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AudioCodes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AudioCodes by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops and sells Voice over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) and converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products and applications that facilitate Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology.

