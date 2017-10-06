Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 target price on Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the offshore driller’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATW. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Atwood Oceanics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Atwood Oceanics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atwood Oceanics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atwood Oceanics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atwood Oceanics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Atwood Oceanics (ATW) traded up 1.97% during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 29,578,438 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $749.87 million. Atwood Oceanics has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The offshore driller reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Atwood Oceanics had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atwood Oceanics will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,780,701 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $96,013,000 after purchasing an additional 310,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 45,068.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,385 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,809 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $62,021,000 after purchasing an additional 626,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 40.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,416,265 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atwood Oceanics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,399,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

