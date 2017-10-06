ATN International (ATNI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News coverage about ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ATN International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.2321423847676 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sidoti cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of ATN International from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ATN International (ATNI) opened at 53.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $870.91 million, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.61. ATN International has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $87.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, SVP Leonard Q. Slap sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

