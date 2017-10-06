Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 51,032.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,336 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,481,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,378,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after acquiring an additional 254,743 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,430,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 196,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) opened at 66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.40. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $68.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $517.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $288,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,128.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

