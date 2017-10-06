Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Position Lessened by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,424 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth $631,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 56,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 46,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) opened at 37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.25% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post $4.89 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Position Lessened by Clinton Group Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/assured-guaranty-ltd-ago-position-lessened-by-clinton-group-inc.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.