Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Given “Buy” Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 719,023 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.65. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.25% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post $4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 77,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

