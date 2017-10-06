Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Shares Down 0.5%

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,260 ($43.24) and last traded at GBX 3,272 ($43.40). 484,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 899,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,290 ($43.64).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.75) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.43) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.78) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc from GBX 3,100 ($41.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,341.75 ($44.33).

The stock’s market cap is GBX 25.85 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,963.08.

Associated British Foods plc Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

