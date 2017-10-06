ASML Holding (AMSL) Given a €166.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ASML Holding (AMS:AMSL) received a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of ASML Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of ASML Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of ASML Holding and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of ASML Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €142.20 ($167.29).

