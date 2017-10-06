Asahi Kasei Corp (AHKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asahi Kasei Corp (NASDAQ:AHKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Asahi Kasei Corp (NASDAQ:AHKSY) opened at 24.72 on Wednesday. Asahi Kasei Corp has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

