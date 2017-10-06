Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $646,000 Stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,374 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hefty Wealth Partners raised its position in Microsoft Corporation by 65.6% in the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft Corporation by 93.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,737 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Corporation in the first quarter worth $132,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Corporation in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Microsoft Corporation in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ MSFT) traded down 0.2835% on Friday, reaching $75.7546. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117,836 shares. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $583.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.9537 and a beta of 1.01. Microsoft Corporation also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 46,917 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,578 call options.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,980,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,261,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $3,999,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,097,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,108,526 shares of company stock worth $515,879,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $84.00 price objective on Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on Microsoft Corporation to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

