Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARWR. William Blair raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ARWR) opened at 4.37 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The stock’s market capitalization is $326.75 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 201.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/arrowhead-pharmaceuticals-inc-arwr-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-sell.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 99,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 88,933 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.