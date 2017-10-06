Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arrow Financial Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7789104677773 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. Arrow Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Get Arrow Financial Corporation alerts:

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Corporation will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Arrow Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/arrow-financial-corporation-arow-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

Arrow Financial Corporation Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation (Arrow) is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiaries are Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (Glens Falls National) and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (Saratoga National). It operates in community banking industry segment. The Company’s business consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its two banks.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.