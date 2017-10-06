Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Array BioPharma were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARRY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Array BioPharma by 84.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 60,527 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Array BioPharma by 77.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Array BioPharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Array BioPharma by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Array BioPharma during the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Array BioPharma Inc. alerts:

Shares of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) opened at 12.43 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Array BioPharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1,187.18% and a negative net margin of 77.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Array BioPharma’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Array BioPharma Inc. will post ($0.99) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARRY. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Array BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Array BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Array BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Array BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Array BioPharma in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Array BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

In related news, Director Kyle Lefkoff sold 38,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $478,428.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,011.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/array-biopharma-inc-arry-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Array BioPharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.