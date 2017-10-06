Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) Earns “Buy” Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) opened at 13.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.54. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

