Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) SVP Sells $380,940.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.47, for a total value of $380,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,490.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total value of $352,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $300,860.00.

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) opened at 190.36 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $193.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $405.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.02 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 21.74%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post $4.70 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 34,238.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,784,000 after buying an additional 1,679,417 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13,502.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 1,219,248 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,830,000 after buying an additional 399,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,278,000 after buying an additional 328,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

