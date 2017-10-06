Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Holdings Lessened by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $42.00 target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.25 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.47.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE ADM) opened at 43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

