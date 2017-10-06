ArcelorMittal (MT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE MT) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,727 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.10. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $28.11.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $17.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $127,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

