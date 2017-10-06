ArcelorMittal (MT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Falling iron ore prices due to concerns over Chinese demand and lower steel prices pose headwinds for the company. Lower expected steel demand in the United States and Brazil is another concern. ArcelorMittal also continues to contend with challenging steel market conditions in Europe. Moreover, cheap steel exports from China is still causing a problem.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered ArcelorMittal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.50) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ING Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE MT) traded up 0.15% on Thursday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,645 shares. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.10. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $17.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.50%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post $3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $568,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $8,658,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

