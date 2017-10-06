Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Shares Gap Down to $61.73

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.49, but opened at $61.73. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $59.43, with a volume of 2,182,407 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.28. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $214,140.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,883.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chewei Lin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,633 shares of company stock worth $2,818,825. Insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 86.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,346,000 after purchasing an additional 972,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $45,101,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $44,798,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 75.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 495,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $23,563,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

