Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 145.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials Inc. alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded up 1.137% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.015. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,592 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.491 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $52.63. Applied Materials also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,060 call options.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,002,210.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.48 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Applied Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/applied-materials-inc-amat-shares-bought-by-carret-asset-management-llc.html.

Applied Materials Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.