Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been given a $9.00 price objective by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation alerts:

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) traded up 1.875% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.075. 30,837 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a P/E ratio of 203.750 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/applied-genetic-technologies-corporation-agtc-given-a-9-00-price-target-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation by 378.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 199,313 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 780,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 148,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation by 1,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 114,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.