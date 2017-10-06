Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,637,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,533,825,000 after purchasing an additional 471,057 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,671,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Apple by 23.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,289,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,334,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,007,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,177,522,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,815,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $979,160,000 after purchasing an additional 82,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Inc. alerts:

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/apple-inc-aapl-shares-sold-by-tributary-capital-management-llc.html.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $43,148,912.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Johny Srouji sold 10,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,698,071.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $12,367,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.219% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.049. The stock had a trading volume of 9,568,943 shares. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.93. The firm has a market cap of $800.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.603 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.