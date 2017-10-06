AppFolio (APPF) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AppFolio to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AppFolio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 0 3 2 0 2.40 AppFolio Competitors 342 2023 3866 107 2.59

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.78%. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 4.26%. Given AppFolio’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppFolio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 0.84% 1.46% 1.12% AppFolio Competitors -24.88% -413.37% -8.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppFolio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $124.18 million $4.64 million 1,662.22 AppFolio Competitors $1.27 billion $348.14 million 36.22

AppFolio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppFolio. AppFolio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AppFolio has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppFolio competitors beat AppFolio on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries. The Company’s mobile-optimized software solutions enable its customers to work at any time and from anywhere across multiple devices. Its property management software provides small and medium-sized property managers with an end-to-end solution to their business needs. The Company’s legal software provides solo practitioners and small law firms with a streamlined practice and case management solution, allowing them to manage their practices and case load. It also offers Value+ services, such as its professionally designed Websites and electronic payment services. The Company’s property manager customers include third-party managers and owner-operators, managing single- and multi-family residences, commercial property and student housing, as well as mixed real estate portfolios.

