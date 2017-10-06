Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 172,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 414,045 shares.The stock last traded at $31.90 and had previously closed at $31.93.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank set a $44.00 price objective on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Antero Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Get Antero Midstream Partners LP alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

In other news, major shareholder Resources Corp Antero sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $311,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,870,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,856,121.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Sees Large Volume Increase” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/antero-midstream-partners-lp-am-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.