Angie’s List’s (ANGI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angie’s List from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Angie’s List from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Angie’s List in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Angie’s List in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) traded up 0.34% during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 377,269 shares. Angie’s List has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company’s market capitalization is $712.27 million.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Angie’s List had a negative return on equity of 392.52% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Angie’s List’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Angie’s List will post ($0.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Maurer sold 10,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $131,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Shaw sold 87,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,052,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,936,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angie’s List in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Angie’s List in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angie’s List in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Angie’s List in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angie’s List by 10.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Angie’s List

Angie’s List, Inc operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. As of December 31, 2016, the Company helped facilitate transactions between over five million members and its collection of service providers in over 700 categories of service nationwide. Its tools, services and content across multiple platforms enables consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, as well as rate and review the providers of these services across the United States.

