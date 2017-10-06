Analyzing Yext (YEXT) & Weibo Corporation (WB)

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Yext Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yext and Weibo Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50 Weibo Corporation 0 0 8 0 3.00

Yext currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. Weibo Corporation has a consensus price target of $86.71, indicating a potential downside of 14.57%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Weibo Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Weibo Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and Weibo Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $145.43 million 8.41 -$52.13 million N/A N/A Weibo Corporation N/A N/A N/A $0.87 116.67

Weibo Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Weibo Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext N/A N/A N/A Weibo Corporation 23.22% 24.45% 17.30%

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats Yext on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext Inc. is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Listings, Pages and Reviews help businesses around the globe and facilitate face-to-face digital interactions. Yext Knowledge Engine enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and makes it available through the PowerListings Network of over 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks in a complete, up to date and accurate manner.

Weibo Corporation Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services. It offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform, and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through short message service (SMS) or push notification on their device. It offers advertising and marketing solutions to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. It offers its platform partners with tools and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.